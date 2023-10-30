Flip Chip Market Expected to Reach $39.67 Billion, at 6.1% CAGR, Globally, By 2027: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global flip chip market is driven by technological superiority of flip chips over wire bonding, thriving portable electronic market, and rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT).

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Flip Chip Market By Packaging Technology, Bumping Technology, and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global flip chip industry was registered at $24.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

124 - Tables

91 - Charts

279 - Pages

Major determinants of the market growth

The growth of the global flip chip market is driven by technological superiority of flip chips over wire bonding, thriving portable electronic market, and rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, usage in graphic cards and processors used in real world solder bumping supplemented the market growth. However, higher cost and less customization options available in comparison to wire bonding restrict the market growth. On the contrary, impending need of high frequency in electronic gadget presents lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The copper pillar segment to Maintain Dominance During the Forecast Period

Based on bumping technology, the gold bumping segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, due to its use in mobile phones and other RF applications. However, the copper pillar segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global flip chip industry. This is due to its lower cost, decent performance, easy availability, and enhanced durability as compared to other bumping technologies.

The IT and telecommunication segment to Maintain Dominance During the Forecast Period

Based on industry, the electronics segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global flip chip market, due to increased use of flip clips in smartphones, digital camera & camcorders, laptops & tablets, wearable electronics, and household electronics.

However, the IT & telecommunication segment is registered to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is owing to companies operating in IT and telecommunication industry have incorporated flip chip as the packaging technology in their products to increase their efficiency and reliability of their products.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain Dominance During the Forecast Period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, attributed to the vast presence of fabrication facilities and extensive research and development by the key players such as TSMC ltd., Fujitsu amongst others.

Major Market Players:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

3M

Amkor Technology

Intel Corporation



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Apple Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



This study includes the flip chip market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the flip chip industry.

The flip chip market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.



Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the flip chip market.

