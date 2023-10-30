VADOC Probation & Parole Offices Working to Ensure Safe Halloween for Virginia Childr...

Press Release October 27, 2023

RICHMOND — Probation & Parole Officers across the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) are taking proactive steps to ensure Halloween night is safe for trick-or-treaters.

District offices and the Sex Offender Programs and Monitoring Unit (SOPMU) are collaborating with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit and participating local law enforcement members to remind sex offenders under community supervision about their expectations for behavior on Halloween.

All sex offenders under supervision have been instructed not to decorate their homes or hand out candy. Additionally, all probation & parole districts have established curfews for sex offenders on Halloween and will be conducting home contacts at random.

Sex offenders who live in jurisdictions hosting fall festivals for children have been instructed not to attend these events.

District probation & parole offices and the SOPMU will be checking on the sexually violent offenders under their supervision, especially those with minor victims.

“These steps are necessary to ensure public safety on Halloween,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “I thank our partners at the Virginia State Police and in local law enforcement, along with all of our probation & parole Officers for doing everything they can to keep children and others safe across the Commonwealth. If you notice anything suspicious, we urge you to contact local law enforcement.”

