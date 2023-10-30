Canada to host Canada-European Union Summit in Newfoundland

CANADA, October 30 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Canada will welcome European Union (EU) leaders to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, for the 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit, which will run from November 23 to 24, 2023. Prime Minister Trudeau will host the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Summit will be an opportunity to underscore the already strong ties between Canada and the EU and will allow leaders to discuss ways to build on this relationship.

During the Summit, the leaders will discuss progress on key commitments established during the 2021 Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit in Belgium, including creating jobs and opportunities and building the middle class; fighting climate change and halting biodiversity loss; increasing collaboration on technology, research, and innovation; and building sustainable and resilient economies for future generations. The leaders will also reaffirm their support for strengthening trade under the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

In his discussions with EU leaders, Prime Minister Trudeau will also highlight Canada and the EU’s shared commitment to promote democracy, human rights, clean energy, gender equality, and the rule of law to create a better, more equitable world.

Quote

“The Canada-EU relationship is more important than ever. I look forward to meeting with President Michel and President von der Leyen to discuss how we can address the most pressing challenges of our time. Together, we will work to grow the middle class, improve quality of life, and build clean economies on both sides of the Atlantic.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Leaders’ Summits between the Prime Minister of Canada and the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission are mandated by the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA).

The last Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit was in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021.

This will be the first official visit to Canada of President Charles Michel as President of the European Council and the second official visit to Canada of President Ursula von der Leyen’s as President of the European Commission.

The Canada-EU relationship is the oldest formal relationship the EU has with any industrialized country, dating back to 1959.

Canada is one of the EU’s official Strategic Partners and our present-day relations with the EU are framed by two agreements.

In 2022, trade in Canada-EU combined goods and services reached a value of $147.0 billion.

The city of St. John’s is home to North America’s closest port to European markets. The region’s Port of Argentia serves as North America’s first port of entry to European offshore wind developers.

