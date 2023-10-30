Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that an abstract from the Magee-Womens Research Institute at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (“UPMC") has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting being held November 1 – 5, 2023 in San Diego, CA and virtually.

The abstract concerns a Phase 2 single arm efficacy/safety trial to evaluate the effectiveness of combining intensive locoregional intraperitoneal (IP) chemoimmunotherapy of cisplatin with AIM’s drug Ampligen and IV infusion of the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab for patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. The abstract authors include Robert Edwards, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the UPMC Community and Ambulatory Services Division and Co-Director of the Women’s Cancer Research Center at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 799
Title: Combination intraperitoneal chemoimmunotherapy triggers a T-cell chemotactic locoregional response in patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

