Wemade and Elympics Sign Milestone WEMIX PLAY Onboarding Deal

Leading Korean game developer Wemade and Poland-based Elympics, which offers the complete set of tools to build, secure, deploy, and scale competitive games with ease, have signed an onboarding deal for Clash of Orbs.

Singapore, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Korean game developer Wemade and Poland-based Elympics, which offers the complete set of tools to build, secure, deploy, and scale competitive games with ease, have signed an onboarding deal for Clash of Orbs.

Clash of Orbs will be the first darts-style game on WEMIX PLAY

Elympics’ extensive web3 capabilities and game development expertise expected to generate synergistic effects

WEMIX PLAY will continue to secure diverse game lineup by expanding global partnership network

Developed by Elympics, Clash Of Orbs will be the first darts-style multi-player game to be launched on the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform. Players compete to put cute characters called Orbs as close to the center of the map as possible, while pushing your opponent’s Orbs out of the target area.

Founded in 2018, Elympics offers the complete set of tools to build, secure, deploy, and scale competitive games with ease. This includes the use of key blockchain elements like In-Game Oracles and Proof-of-Game to bring transparency to competitive gameplay and create a new standard of security & fairness. With over 35 game titles under development, Elympics’s extensive game development expertise and web3 capabilities are also expected to create synergistic effects.

The top global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative users, WEMIX PLAY (www.wemixplay.com) offers everything from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, MOBA, MMORPG and sports games. WEMIX PLAY also offers GameFi services (exchange, staking, swap, pool and bridge) and a NFT auction marketplace.



Detailed information on WEMIX PLAY and onboarded games can be found on the official website.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

Kevin Foo Pr-at-wemix.com