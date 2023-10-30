Augmenting human capabilities with technology to strengthen cyber defenses the subject of CompTIA keynote at 8th Annual Cyber Southwest Symposium

Dr. James Stanger will discuss practical examples of how organizations meld human talent with AI ‘co-workers’

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategies for combining the power of human talent with artificial intelligence and machine learning as a cybersecurity defense force multiplier will be shared by the chief technology evangelist for CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce, at this week’s 8th Annual Cyber Southwest Symposium.

“Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence: Back to the Future,” the opening keynote by Dr. James Stanger is set for Nov. 2, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. MST.

“It’s high time we get past our collective wonderment and fear about generative AI and get real about the how to bolster our cybersecurity presence with the addition of AI and machine learning,” Dr. Stanger said. “Forward-thinking organizations in many industries are developing methods for humans and machines to form symbiotic, co-working relationships.”

Examples of how this arrangement is changing cybersecurity practices include:

Eliminating repetitive tasks. Using AI to quickly sift through gigabytes of log files frees up cybersecurity analysts to identify important anomalies.

Identifying trends. A properly trained machine learning solution can identify key elements of an image or words in a video, document or conversation, then identify anomalies most humans can't find.

Additional enforcement. A good machine learning engine can provide "guardrail services," identifying where an IT worker has made a choice that created a bad user experience or created cybersecurity implications and suggest alternatives.

“Success will happen when machine learning fuels our work rather than determines it,” Stanger said. “We need to remember that we are, increasingly, directors and curators. This realization will enable us to get real and use our new data and information sources wisely."

The 8th Annual Cyber Southwest Symposium is Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the UA Tech Park Events Center in Tucson. The symposium brings together government and defense industry experts who will share their knowledge and insights on cyber threats, cyber defense, cyber risk mitigation, current remediation strategies and related topics. More information is available at Cyber Southwest Symposium.

