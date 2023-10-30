Defence minister highlights cooperation, peace, prosperity in address at int'l security forum in Beijing

VIETNAM, October 30 - BEIJING — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang addressed the plenary session at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, highlighting cooperation, respect for international principles and among countries for peace and prosperity.

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum themed “Common Security, Lasting Peace” opened in Beijing, China on Monday with the attendance of military leaders, experts and scholars from more than 90 countries.

Joint efforts from the international community are crucial in addressing the current situation, where conflicts and non-traditional threats are happening in multiple locations across the world, General Giang said, noting the forum’s role in fostering dialogues and understanding in the Asia Pacific region.

More than 80 per cent of developing countries in the world are vulnerable to global security challenges, such as religious, ethnic and armed conflicts, poverty, natural disasters and diseases.

Developed countries have to take an active role in ensuring security for their own country and for the region and the world.

“Every country hopes for a comprehensive, connected, integrated, harmonious and secure environment in every aspect.

“The security of a country, whether big or small, developing or developed, needs to be understood, recognised and respected for mutual peace and growth,” said General Giang.

Understanding the value of freedom, peace and the impacts of the global security environment to regional and national security, he said that Việt Nam always follows its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multi-lateralisation and diversification of relations, being a good friend and a trusted partner to all countries.

Việt Nam also actively participates in addressing common security challenges for peace, cooperation, development and prosperity in the region and the world, he added.

Việt Nam also steadfastly follows its defence policy of peace and self-defence, not participating in military alliances or partnering with one country to oppose another, not allowing foreign countries to set up military bases in Việt Nam or use its territory to oppose other countries, and not using force or violent threats in international relations, said General Giang.

Through the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, other multilateral forums on defence and security and United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, Việt Nam plays an active, responsible role towards regional and international issues, he said.

Presenting Việt Nam’s recommendations, General Giang underlines respect for international laws, respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.

Countries, especially developing ones, should prioritise “strategic autonomy”, self-reliance and utilising resources for their own security, as well as responsible participation in regional and international cooperation mechanisms, the Vietnamese defence minister added.

Respect for diversity and individual conditions of each country is also important, alongside unity and agreement on awareness, responsibilities and actions towards global security issues, he said.

General Giang also highlighted cooperation and building of trust with a comprehensive vision on the values and benefits of responding to regional and international security challenges.

Each country also needs to act on its commitments, uphold its obligations and responsibilities to the international community, he said.

“I believe that increasing cooperation dialogues, overcoming differences and local interests, strengthening strategic trust between countries regardless of level of development is the key to ensuring global security, maintaining a peaceful environment and promoting sustainable development,” said the Vietnamese defence minister.

He added that China has made significant contributions to the regional and global communities with practical cooperation initiatives, while the China-ASEAN negotiations on the Code of Conduct for the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) have positive initial results.

The code, also known as COC, is expected to have practical effects in maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight on the East Sea.

“COC will not only address specific security issues but also specify international laws, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the commitment of relevant stakeholders,” said General Giang.

In his opening remarks at the forum, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia said that the international community must make the utmost efforts to achieve sustainable peace and security at a time when the world sees numerous hotspots of conflicts, as well as traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Mentioning the Global Security Initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2022, General Zhang said that the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum demonstrates China’s determination in cooperating with all countries to realise this initiative and ensure security for every country in the increasing complex developments of the global context. — VNS