SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE).

If you are a shareholder of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at: https://pjlfirm.com/aeglea-biotherapeutics-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


