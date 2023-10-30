Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite Entertainment Spread Joy This Holiday Season With Four New, Family-Friendly Publishing Titles

Available via Santa.com and Other Retailers New Releases Inspire Readers Through Life Lessons and Holiday Magic with a Contemporary Twist

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity Ink Media , the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) and publishing partner Dynamite Entertainment, will release four publishing titles inspired by modern holiday magic with a contemporary twist. Titles including Snow Boy, Baldwin’s Big Christmas Delivery and How the North Pole Works will be available on October 18, and How the Gherkins Stole Christmas will be accessible October 25 via Santa.com and other major online retailers.

A leading developer and publisher of charming and memorable books for children and families, Curiosity Ink Media seeks to build relationships between kids and families through engaging visuals, rich characters and positive storytelling experiences working hand-in-hand with publishing partner Dynamite Entertainment. In 2022, the partnership commenced with the debut of Thunderous, by M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse, a story focused on an Indigenous teenager’s journey to embracing her family’s rich heritage. Now in its second printing Thunderous was recognized earlier this month with a High Plains Book Award (Children’s Middle Grade Category) which celebrates literature that either takes place on the High Plains or features authors who reside in the region. The newest titles from Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite Entertainment are centered on the magic of the holiday season and feature notable life lessons, both educational and entertaining, through its fun, creative and modern storytelling for readers.

“Curiosity Ink Media weaves the threads of imagination into the art of storytelling, offering families the opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of characters, while creating lifelong memories along the way,” said Jon Rosenberg, Executive Vice President and Publisher of Curiosity Ink Media. “The latest holiday releases aim to rekindle the traditional fun of the holidays with new twists, igniting minds and exciting young readers with each turn of the page."

“The holidays are a wonderful time of year, and books and graphic novels are a perfect way for young readers and families to come together and celebrate,” said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “With both original stories from incredible writers and artists, and top franchises like Cats vs Pickles, we’re really proud to be distributing these titles with our partners at Curiosity.”

Written by D.M. Farrell (“Everybody Loves Cats vs Pickles”), Snow Boy ($16.99 MSRP; Ages 3+) is a charming hardcover picture book about how a snow person finds friendship, community and family through a timeless story about family and the ties that bind us. Readers can travel to the real North Pole, where they’ll discover that Santa’s workshop employs over 1,000 elves and 500 drones to make, pack and wrap three billion gifts every Christmas in How the North Pole Works ($19.99 MSRP; Ages 7+), from international award-winning author Amber Stewart (“The Adventures of Herbert Henry: Santa’s Secret Society”). From New York Times bestselling author Annie Auerbach (“B. Bear & Lolly”), Baldwin’s Big Christmas Delivery ($16.99 MSRP; Ages 3+) is a tale of perseverance and the power of determination as it follows a switcher train named Baldwin who does his best to prepare for the holidays. When Baldwin discovers a Christmas package has been left, he knows it’s up to him to deliver it himself – no matter what!

Based on the wildly popular franchise and YouTube sensation Cats vs Pickles, How the Gherkins Stole Christmas ($16.99 MSRP; Ages 3+) is a hilarious, fresh look at love and friendship from D.M. Farrell. Holiday joy is dwindling in the days leading up to Christmas, leaving the residents of Catsburg with a whole lot of humbug and naughtiness. In an effort to bring back the spirit of the season, the Pickles are summoned to help, while Snowball the cat tries to spoil their plans by spreading rumors that they are aliens.

For more details about Curiosity Ink Media properties and releases, visit the company’s website at CuriosityInkMedia.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

For more details about Dynamite Entertainment properties and releases, visit the company’s website at www.dynamite.com , and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For sales information, you can email Alan.Payne@dynamite.com

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Fueled by imagination, creativity and a clear focus on commercial franchise potential, the Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group specializes in feature films (Santa.com, The Pirate Princess, Thunderous); linear and streaming series (Cats vs Pickles, Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Denver the Last Dinosaur); publishing (Baldwin’s Big Adventure, PAW Patrol: Pawsome Puppets), digital and e-commerce platforms (Santa.com); franchise-building and licensing partnerships (Cats vs Pickles, VS World, Denver the Last Dinosaur). Curiosity Ink Media’s library of entertainment properties is designed to amass ongoing value for the company and its partners.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie, Smiley the Psychotic Button, Chastity, and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically-acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Mark Russell, Brandon Thomas, Amy Chu, Reginald Hudlin, Nancy Collins, David Walker, Steve Orlando, Greg Pak, Jenny Frison, Matt Wagner, and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles - including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger's Project Superpowers - have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

