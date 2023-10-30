YTL Communications’ 5G Core Powered by Casa Systems’ Cloud-Native NFV Solutions Wins Second Consecutive Ookla Speedtest Award for Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia

YTL Communications’ 5G mobile network powered by Casa Systems follows up 2022 win with a repeat win in 2023



ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), provider of cloud native network solutions serving Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide, today announced that for the second consecutive year, YTL Communications (YTLC), operating its service brand “ Yes” , has won the Ookla Speedtest Award for Fastest Mobile Network (All Technologies) in Malaysia. Both YTLC’s 4G and 5G services are powered by Casa Systems’ cloud-native Ayxom™ Core.

Having won the coveted Ookla award back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, YTLC has firmly cemented its leadership position in Malaysia. At a median top speed of 489 Mbps, the Yes 5G network is one of the highest-performing networks globally.

The exceptional network performance stems from YTLC’s and Casa Systems’ joint commitments to cloud-native network functions virtualization (NFV), which supports control and user plane separation (CUPS) architecture. The separation of the control and user planes provides YTLC greater flexibility, scalability, efficiency and speed in delivering network services nationwide.

“YTLC’s sustained ability to deliver ground-breaking, award-winning 5G performance to customers in Malaysia provides strong evidence of the value of pairing world-class carrier services with Casa Systems’ cloud-native virtualized network functions,” said Michael Glickman, Chief Executive Officer at Casa Systems. “Earning the Ookla Speedtest Award for Fastest Network in Malaysia in back-to-back years proves that consumers and businesses alike can get the best of what 5G offers when they choose a carrier powered by Casa Systems’ cloud-native 5G core.”

“Our mission is to enable “5G for All”. The cloud-native mobile core we built with Casa Systems enabled us to be the first to launch 5G nationwide – in fact, by 11 months earlier than any other carriers in our market,” said Wing K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer at YTL Communications. “Now, with Ookla’s endorsement for the second year in a row, it has proven that Casa Systems’ leading-edge NFV and cloud-native mobile core have enabled us to achieve our mission by delivering the highest 5G performance while enabling massive adoption with one of the lowest tariffs in the world. It’s clear that our fidelity to cloud-native NFV offerings has structurally optimized our unit cost economics while helping us seize tremendous time-to-market advantage over other carriers in Malaysia.”



YTLC and Casa Systems have been partnering since 2020, with YTLC initially deploying Casa Systems’ 4G mobile core before taking the leadership position to jumpstart Malaysia into the new era of 5G in December 2021. Concurrent with YTLC’s 5G deployment in Malaysia, Casa Systems also entered into a multi-year engagement with Verizon, providing 5G Core Network Functions to power the carrier’s public Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) service offering in the United States.

Ookla is a global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data, and analysis. The Speedtest Awards are based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications. They represent real-world network performance and the internet speeds and coverage provided to customers.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

About YTL Communications

YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (793634-V) is a subsidiary of YTL Power International Berhad and serves as the communications arm of YTL Corporation Berhad, a leading infrastructure conglomerate in Malaysia. YTL Communications Sdn Bhd is a global frontrunner in telecommunications and operates a mobile network called 'Yes', Malaysia's first nationwide 4G provider. As the youngest operator with 92% population pure 4G coverage, the Yes network is the only network in Malaysia with a modern all-IP architecture. On the back of this advanced architecture, Yes became the first in Malaysia to provide nationwide VoLTE (Voice over LTE) in 2016—five years ahead of all other telcos. In 2019, Yes successfully made Malaysia the second country in the world and the first in Asia to deploy Terragraph.

In 2021, Yes yet again emerged as Malaysia's first 5G service provider to launch 5G and in May 2022, Yes launched Malaysia's first unlimited and uncapped 5G service with the lowest tariff globally in line with the vision of "5G for All". Beyond faster speed, 5G promises to deliver industrial grade latency and reliability which makes it uniquely capable of supporting industrial digitisation. As the 5G champion, Yes is well positioned to help Malaysia leapfrog and transform digitally.​ For more information about Yes mobile and broadband plans, kindly visit www.yes.my.

