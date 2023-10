[Latest] Global Foliar Fertilizer Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 11.3 Billion By 2032, At 5.7% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market was at US$ 7.8 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 11.3 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5.7% between 2023-2032.

The Global Foliar Fertilizer Market was estimated at USD 7.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, The Global Foliar Fertilizer Market was estimated at USD 7.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/foliar-fertilizer-market/ Global Foliar Fertilizer Market : OverviewThe Foliar Fertilizer Market refers to the segment of the agricultural industry centred around the production, distribution, and utilization of fertilizers applied directly to plant leaves. Its nature encompasses innovative formulations that ensure rapid nutrient absorption and improved plant health.Current trends highlight the adoption of sustainable practices, digital advancements, and specialized formulations tailored to specific crops and growth stages. These trends reflect a shift towards environmentally conscious agriculture, precision application methods, and enhanced crop yield, reshaping the market’s dynamics.Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: Growth DriversFoliar Fertilizer Market: Growth Factors and DynamicsIncreased Agricultural Productivity Demands: The growing global population and the need to enhance agricultural productivity to meet food demands have driven the adoption of foliar fertilizers. These fertilizers provide essential nutrients directly to plant leaves, promoting faster nutrient absorption and improved crop yield.Efficient Nutrient Delivery: Foliar fertilizers offer a more efficient and targeted way of delivering nutrients to plants. They can quickly address nutrient deficiencies, as the nutrients are directly absorbed through the leaves. This method is particularly useful in correcting deficiencies during critical growth stages.Nutrient Uptake Enhancement: Foliar fertilizers contain nutrients in a readily available form, ensuring better absorption by plants. They bypass soil limitations, such as pH imbalances or nutrient lockups, and allow plants to access nutrients they might otherwise struggle to absorb from the soil.Compatibility with Modern Farming Practices: The trend towards precision agriculture and controlled-environment farming systems has further boosted the demand for foliar fertilizers. These methods allow farmers to tailor nutrient applications according to specific plant requirements, leading to optimal growth and resource utilization.Specialized Formulations: Manufacturers are developing specialized foliar fertilizer formulations that cater to specific crops and growth stages. This customization enhances the efficacy of these fertilizers and ensures that plants receive the right nutrients at the right time, promoting healthy growth and higher yields.Environmental Considerations: Foliar fertilizers can contribute to reducing nutrient runoff and minimizing environmental pollution. By directly applying nutrients to plants, less fertilizer is required overall, leading to reduced excess nutrient runoff into water bodies. This aligns with sustainable agricultural practices and regulatory pressures to minimize environmental impact.Response to Nutrient Stress and Abiotic Factors: Foliar fertilizers play a crucial role in helping plants cope with nutrient stress and adverse environmental conditions. In situations where soil nutrient availability is limited or compromised due to factors like drought, salinity, or soil imbalances, foliar applications can provide immediate relief by supplying essential nutrients directly to the plants, promoting their resilience and overall health.Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844 Key Insights:A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Foliar Fertilizer Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period (2023-2032).B) In terms of revenue, the Global Foliar Fertilizer Market size was valued at around USD 7.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.C) Haifa Group expands to Ecuador: In 2022, the Haifa Group signed with HORTICOOP BV a purchase agreement acquiring Horticoop Andina, a wholesaler specializing in marketing nutritional products for agriculture, located in Quito, Ecuador. Upon acquiring the brand, Haifa is expected to broaden its scope of activities in Ecuador and the surrounding Latin market.D)Koch Industries’ Acquisition of Compass Minerals’ Plant Nutrition Business: In 2021, Koch Industries acquired Compass Minerals’ plant nutrition business, strengthening its position in the fertilizer market. This acquisition included a range of products, including foliar fertilizers, enhancing Koch’s portfolio diversity. The agreement with Compass Minerals is consistent with Koch’s vision of providing our customers with innovative solutions focused on plant nutrition.E) Shift in Consumer Behaviour: The pandemic altered consumer behaviour, affecting both demand and distribution channels for foliar fertilizers. Disruptions in agriculture and horticulture activities, as well as uncertainty about future market conditions, led to a cautious approach to purchasing inputs like foliar fertilizers. The closure of retail outlets and reduced access to farming communities also impacted the market’s reach.F)Digital Transformation: To recover from the COVID-19 impact, the foliar fertilizer market adopted digital strategies, including online platforms and e-commerce, to connect with customers directly. Virtual consultations, webinars, and online product showcases enabled manufacturers to engage with farmers and promote their products effectively.Press Release For Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/foliar-fertilizer-market-size/ Regional LandscapeNorth America: In North America, the Foliar Fertilizer Market is driven by a growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture. Precision farming technologies and data-driven approaches are trending, promoting optimal nutrient application and resource efficiency. Increasing consumer demand for locally sourced, organic produce propels the adoption of foliar fertilizers in this region.Europe: Europe showcases a strong inclination toward eco-friendly practices. The Foliar Fertilizer Market witnessed a surge in demand for organic and bio-based formulations. Stringent regulations on chemical inputs drive the development of innovative, environmentally safe foliar fertilizers. The rise of urban agriculture and vertical farming also contributes to market expansion.Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, smallholder farming dominates. Foliar fertilizers are favoured due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to address nutrient deficiencies in smaller plots. The trend leans toward customized solutions for staple crops, harnessing traditional knowledge alongside modern ag-tech. The rapid growth of agricultural technology startups is also influencing the adoption of foliar fertilizers.Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): LAMEA experiences diverse climatic conditions and varying crop types. This region witnesses a trend of using foliar fertilizers for stress management, especially in arid and semi-arid regions. Investment in agricultural infrastructure and technology in the Middle East, combined with the expansion of export-oriented agriculture in Africa, presents growth opportunities for foliar fertilizer usage.Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844 Key PlayersYara International ASAHaifa GroupNutrien Ltd.The Mosaic CompanyKoch Industries (Koch Fertilizer)Syngenta GroupEuroChem GroupICL GroupBASF SEK+S GroupOthersThe Global Foliar Fertilizer Market is segmented as follows:By TypeNutrient-Type Foliar FertilizerBio-Type Foliar FertilizerCompound Foliar FertilizerBy Physical FormSolidLiquidBy CompositionNitrogenPhosphorusPotassiumOther IngredientsINTENSITY OF RIVALRYBARGAINING POWER OF BUYERSPRICING ANALYSISBy Crop TypesGrains & CerealsOilseeds & PulsesFlowersFruits & VegetablesOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaThe USACanadaMexicoEuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalyRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaGlobal IndiaJapanSouth KoreaMalaysiaPhilippinesRest of Asia-pacificLatin AmericaBrazilRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaGCCNorth AfricaSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaGet a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844 Take a Look at our other Reports:Global Iron-Chromium Flow Battery Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iron-chromium-flow-battery-market/ Global High Temperature Resistance Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/high-temperature-resistance-market/ Global Optical Hybrid Film Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/optical-hybrid-film-market/ Global Fungicides Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fungicides-market/ Global Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market 2023–2032 (Payment): https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-ceramic-porcelain-tiles-market-2023-2032-payment/ About Us Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844 Contact Us