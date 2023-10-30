Weatherford Announces Fitch Credit Rating of ‘B+’

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has initiated a credit rating of ‘B+’ with Stable Outlook. The credit rating reflects Weatherford’s diversification, size, scale, improving margin profile, and debt-focused capital allocation.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “We are pleased with the positive rating and re-engagement with Fitch. The rating is reflective of the continuous improvements we have made in our operating performance and balance sheet, resulting from our focus on generating sustainable profitability and cash flow.”

