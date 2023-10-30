Flame Retardant Apparel Market to Reach US$ 7.83 Billion at 7% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Utilization of High-visibility Flame Retardant Apparel Increasing at Construction Sites in Several Countries

Rockville , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Flame Retardant Apparel Market is valued at US$ 3.98 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.83 billion by 2033.

Flame-retardant apparel serves as a critical segment of the broader protective clothing industry, designed to safeguard individuals working in high-risk environments where fire and heat-related hazards are prevalent. Flame-retardant apparel products are gaining significance due to stringent safety regulations in several industries, high safety awareness, and growing demand for innovative, comfortable, and reliable protective clothing.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2830

Key Segments of Flame Retardant Apparel Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Type By Clothing Type By End Use Inherent

Treated Woven

Non-woven

Knitted Durable

Disposable Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Power

Mining

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Federal & State Departments

Others



The trend toward tailored flame-retardant apparel to meet the specific requirements of different industries and applications is also growing. The ongoing innovations in textile technology are leading to the development of flame-resistant materials that offer enhanced comfort, durability, and environmental friendliness. Self-extinguishing fabrics, moisture-wicking properties, and sustainable flame-resistant finishes are gaining prominence.

Demand for high-visibility flame-resistant apparel is increasing, especially in industries where worker visibility is paramount, such as construction and roadwork. Stringent safety regulations and standards set by respective governments and industry-specific bodies are driving the demand for flame-retardant apparel. Compliance with these regulations is non-negotiable, thus fostering market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global flame-retardant apparel market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Stringent safety regulations and a strong industrial base are driving the demand for flame-retardant apparel in North America.

Europe known for its high-quality manufacturing emphasizes the production of eco-friendly flame-retardant materials.

The Asia Pacific market is growing at a fast pace due to rapid industrialization and improved safety awareness.

“Development of specialized flame-resistant clothing is being done for various industries such as healthcare, military, and renewable energy,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading companies manufacturing flame retardant apparel include DuPont, Ansell, Honeywell International, Inc., and 3M. These companies are focusing on product diversification, innovation, sustainability, and global presence to increase their profit shares.

In April 2023, Teijin Ltd. unveiled its latest innovation Tenax, a fire-resistant fabric. Tenax is a woven carbon fiber textile that is further enhanced with a thermoplastic polymer coating. This advanced material is notable for its complete impregnation and consolidation.

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a U.S.-based producer of protective apparel, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Amazon.com to market and distribute its product line as a vital component of the company's e-commerce strategy.

National Safety Apparel has revealed its expansion plan for U.S.-based safety clothing manufacturing. This expansion includes the acquisition of Rubin Brothers, a Chicago-based manufacturer of flame-resistant (FR) clothing, and the Union Line™ brand.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 7.83 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 34 Tables No. of Figures 101 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2830

The United States maintains a robust regulatory framework concerning workplace safety, encompassing the utilization of flame-resistant attire across various industries. Adherence to the guidelines established by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) is a key driver behind the surge in demand for flame-resistant clothing within the nation.

The U.S. is home to a diverse industrial landscape, spanning sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. Each of these industries necessitates specialized flame-retardant apparel tailored to their unique requirements, fostering a consistent demand for such specialized garments.

In Germany, renowned for its manufacturing excellence, the need for high-quality flame-retardant attire is capably addressed by local manufacturers who have honed their skills in crafting top-tier protective clothing. The flame-resistant apparel market in Germany places a premium on environmentally responsible products. The development of eco-friendly flame-resistant materials and the adoption of sustainable production processes are gaining prominence, aligning with the country's stringent environmental standards.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flame retardant apparel market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (inherent, treated), type (woven, non-woven, knitted), clothing type (durable, disposable), and end use (oil & gas, petrochemicals, power, mining, electronics & electrical, automotive & transportation, building & construction, federal & state departments, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market : Global flame retardant coating additives market is forecast to witness a positive growth of ~5% over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Brominated flame retardant coating additives account for 25% of the market share.

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market : Growing industrialization has led to growth in chemical, polymer, pulp & paper industries owing to which the flame retardant polyester resins market is also witnessing considerable growth.

Sustainable Apparel Market : The global sustainable apparel market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 11.2 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 27.2 million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.