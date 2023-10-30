Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Garner More National Honors

Seven Jellystone Park locations named Park of the Year finalists by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.

Camp-Resorts in Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina recognized



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Jellystone Park locations have been named finalists in the Park of the Year awards competition hosted annually by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC).



Three Jellystone Park locations are finalists for ARVC’s Large Park of the Year: the Jellystone Park in Bostic, N.C.; the Jellystone Park in Mt. Gilead, Ohio; and the Jellystone Park in Larkspur, Colo. Campgrounds in this awards category have between 251 and 499 sites.



Three other Jellystone Park locations are contenders for ARVC’s Medium Park of the Year: the Jellystone Park in Carver, Mass.; the Jellystone Park in Harrisville, Penn.; and the Jellystone Park in Williamsport, Md. Campgrounds in this award category have between 101 and 250 sites.



The Jellystone Park in Fremont, Ind. is a finalist to become ARVC’s Mega Park of the Year, which is for parks with more than 500 sites.

ARVC’s Park of the Year winners will be announced Nov. 8 during the association’s Awards of Excellence Luncheon in Kansas City, Mo.

These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for the Jellystone Park brand. Recently, Jellystone Park locations in Mill Run, Penn., Burleson, Tex., and Pelahatchie, Miss. were all ranked among the top six RV parks in the United States in USATODAY’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice competition. The Jellystone Park brand has also received honors and recognition from national media outlets such as Good Housekeeping, the Travel Channel, and U.S. News & World Report.



Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions such as pools, water slides, and mini golf, organized family activities such as foam parties, wagon rides, and dance parties and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith. For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.



About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892