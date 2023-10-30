Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Partners with Sofie's Journey to Bring Focus on Epilepsy at the 11th Annual Epilepsy Awareness and Education Expo

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Catalyst will participate in the upcoming 11th Annual Epilepsy Awareness Day & Education Expo, taking place at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, CA, October 30-31, 2023, to raise awareness and education with the epilepsy community. This event is jointly organized by Sofie's Journey and Epilepsy Alliance of America and is the largest gathering of patients, families, and physicians in the U.S.



Dedicated to helping patients living with epilepsy and addressing the challenges in diagnosis and treatment, Catalyst proudly supports this important event. With over 3.4 million people in the U.S. affected by epilepsy, our partnership underscores a shared commitment to raising awareness and making a positive impact on those affected and their families. Together, we aim to advance education, provide support, and advocate for individuals impacted by epilepsy.

"Over our eleven-year journey engaging with the epilepsy patient community, we are thrilled to welcome Catalyst as a partner with epilepsy advocacy groups in support of the important need of raising further awareness of this disease state," stated Brad Levy, Co-founder of Epilepsy Awareness Day Organization, and Sofie's Dad. "In our pursuit of continuing to deliver valuable educational programs to patients and caregivers affected by epilepsy, Catalyst’s partnership further aids us in achieving these goals. We eagerly look forward to collaborating with the Catalyst team to broaden our reach and raise further awareness in our patient community."

For additional information and to register for the event, visit https://epilepsyawarenessday.org/.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst's flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Finally, on July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for AGAMREE (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. AGAMREE previously received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and was approved for commercialization in the U.S. FDA on October 26, 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com.

