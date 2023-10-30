Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Founder Featured in APAC Entrepreneur Cover Story

Tokyo, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (the “Company,” Nasdaq: LRE), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture, today announced that APAC Entrepreneur, a leading Singapore-based business media outlet ( https://apacentrepreneur.com/ ), included the Company’s founder and representative director, Mr. Eiji Nagahara, in its “10 Most Inspiring CEOs from Japan” cover story in the magazine’s October 2023 issue.

The story, which may be found here ( https://apacentrepreneur.com/nagahara-eiji-a-multifaceted-visionary-redefining-the-essence-of-leadership-in-the-modern-age/ ) described Mr. Nagahara’s professional journey, including his challenges, failures, successes, and leadership approach, and the inspirational personal values he has embodied both inside and outside his company.

Mr. Nagahara, who founded the Company in 2001, is a registered real estate buyer and broker in Japan. In September 2019, Mr. Nagahara received his certificate as a Certified International Property Specialist. He has conceived and managed hundreds of development and sales projects for condominiums, office buildings, luxury single-family homes and luxury hotels. Mr. Nagahara has also participated in many international charity endeavors, including the Rockefeller Foundation “Sailors for the Sea” charity reception in November 2016 for the protection of marine resources.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/

About APAC Entrepreneur Magazine

APAC Entrepreneur Magazine is published by APAC Entrepreneur ( https://apacentrepreneur.com/ ), a support organization to the thousands of active and aspiring entrepreneurs and startups in the Asia-Pacific region. The organization shares ideas and information on starting a business, marketing, management and leadership, and publishes insightful stories from time-tested Asia-Pacific business leaders.

