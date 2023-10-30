Submit Release
Immuron CEO Steven Lydeamore presented at AusBioInvest

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore, presented at AusBioInvest 2023 on Monday, October 30th in the 9.40am – 10.35am session (AEST) at the Park Hyatt, Melbourne, Australia.

A copy of the presentation being made at AusBioInvest 2023 is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


