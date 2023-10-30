Global RF Plasma Generator Market Size to Hit US$ 5.1 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 16.4% | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advanced technologies is expected in the future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The RF plasma generator market was valued at US$ 991 million in 2020. The market is projected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2031. RF plasma generator market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2031. Many industrial and scientific applications use radiofrequency plasma generators, which are driven by several demand factors.



Plasma technology has been adopted for cleaner and more efficient production as a result of stringent environmental regulations and a need for more eco-friendly manufacturing processes. With the trend toward automation and Industry 4.0, RF plasma generators have become increasingly popular as a way to add precision and control to automated manufacturing processes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55221

Some traditional methods consume more energy and have an adverse effect on the environment, which is driving interest in plasma-based technologies. The use of RF plasma generators may expand as new technologies and applications emerge. A RF plasma system is a crucial tool for engineering, physics, and chemistry of plasmas. By studying fundamental processes and developing new technologies, scientists and engineers are able to advance science and technology.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on application, flat panel displays are expected to drive high demand for RF plasma generators.

The electronics & semiconductors industry is expected to lead the market for RF plasma generators.

Rising demand for electronics will drive demand for RF plasma generators in North America.

Microwave oven demand will drive the market for 2 MHz to 13.56MHz commercial frequencies.

Global RF Plasma Generator Market: Growth Drivers

Fabrication of semiconductors relies heavily on RF plasma generators for cleaning and etching. Thin films are deposited using CVD (chemical vapor deposition) and PVD (physical vapor deposition). In addition to enhancing adhesion, wettability, and other characteristics of materials, RF plasmas can also modify their surface properties. In healthcare and biotechnology, such as the manufacture of medical devices, plasma sterilization, and surface modification are vital processes.

Plasma processes in research and production are becoming more precise and controlled as electronic components become smaller and nanotechnology advances. Radio-frequency plasma generators are critical in cleaning and etching as part of photovoltaic cell manufacturing and flat-panel display manufacturing processes. Packaging materials can be modified by plasma treatment to preserve, sterilize, or modify their properties.

Surface preparation, coating, and cleaning are all done using plasma treatments in aerospace applications. Plasma physics, materials science, and chemistry experiments and studies are performed with the help of RF plasma generators at universities and research institutions.

RF plasma generators are in high demand due to the development of plasma technologies for air purification, waste treatment, and hydrogen production. In modern manufacturing, RF plasma generators are used for coating cutting tools and lenses with anti-reflective coatings with unique properties.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=55221

Global RF Plasma Generator Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the market in 2023. A growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, as well as a rising interest in solar products to reduce carbon footprints. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are major semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the Asia-Pacific region. Electronic components and integrated circuits are produced using RF plasma generators to perform processes like etching and deposition.

Electronics manufacturing is a major industry in Asia-Pacific countries. Electron devices, such as displays, printed circuit boards, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), utilize RF plasma generators for cleaning, surface treatment, and thin-film deposition. Emerging technologies are adopted at a rapid pace in Asia-Pacific countries. In addition to flexible electronics and organic electronics, RF plasma generators can be used in advanced coatings and flexible electronics.

Global RF Plasma Generator Market: Key Players



Regulatory approvals, technological advancements, product launches, and acquisitions drive the global market for RF plasma generators. There are various strategies players have taken to expand their businesses in the RF plasma generator electronic and semiconductor industries.

The following players dominate the global market for RF plasma generators:

ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Comet Group

Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

New Power Plasma Co., Ltd.

Plasma Vacuum Solutions

T&C Power Conversion, Inc.

TRUMPF Group

XP Power

PVA TePla AG

DKK Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

In July 2023, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS will continue to focus on expanding its product portfolio to increase its semiconductor market share. The launch of the eVerest RF generator by the company, which is an integrated RF power system, confirms the aforementioned statement.

In August 2023, SurplusGLOBAL announced participation at SEMICON TAIWAN 2023 at TaiNET in Taipei, Taiwan. With its subsidiary, EQ Global, SurplusGLOBAL will display the RF MATCHER and RF GENERATOR components of legacy equipment at this year's exhibition. M0834 is the booth number for SurplusGLOBAL on the 4th floor of Hall 1.

Global RF Plasma Generator Market: Segmentation

Frequency

400 kHz - 2 MHz

2 MHz - 13.56 MHz

Above 13.56 MHz



Application

Integrated Circuits

Flat Panel Displays

Photovoltaic

Industrial Coating

Others (Data Storage Devices, LEDs, etc.)



End-use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors

Industrial

Energy & Power



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of RF Plasma Generator Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55221<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com