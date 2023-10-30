Drilling Tools International to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023

Submit Release
HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drilling Tools International Corp. (“DTI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DTI), a leading oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in horizontal and directional drilling, today announced the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before market open on Monday, November 13, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on November 13, 2023, hosted by members of the DTI management team at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access the live webcast via the following link: Drilling Tools International 3Q Earnings Call, or through the webcast link located on the News & Events page, within the Investor Relations section of DTI’s website at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. Please log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time after the call on the News & Events page on the Investor Relations section of DTI’s website, along with the earnings press release.

About Drilling Tools International
DTI (Nasdaq: DTI) DTI, with roots dating back to 1984, is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. DTI operates from 21 locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI visit: www.drillingtools.com.

