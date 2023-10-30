Hexiris Pharma Welcomes World-Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. Ike Ahmed to its Scientific Committee

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexiris Pharma Inc. (“Hexiris Pharma” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical firm dedicated to advancing and simplifying Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), is pleased to announce that world-renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Ike Ahmed will join Hexiris Pharma’s Scientific Committee. Dr. Ahmed is globally renowned for his skills and groundbreaking work in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of highly complex eye diseases including glaucoma and surgical complications. Part of his numerous achievements include pioneering work in innovative glaucoma surgery, developing and coining the term ‘MIGS’ as a new genre of surgical approaches and devices.



“We are truly honoured that Dr. Ahmed has agreed to join Hexiris Pharma’s Scientific Committee,” said Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hexiris Pharma. “His vast knowledge and expertise in the field will contribute greatly to our collective efforts to advance the development of Hexiris' game changing patented MIGS device and process as we move towards the regulatory and commercialization processes.”

“Surgical innovation has always been at the forefront of my passion for ophthalmology, especially pertaining to the development of new devices and technologies. I’m pleased to be joining the Scientific Committee at Hexiris Pharma and join in the important work of improving the lives of patients and bringing new solutions and opportunities to ophthalmologists,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ike K. Ahmed, MD is a fellowship-trained glaucoma, cataract, and anterior segment surgeon with a practice focus on the surgical management of glaucoma, complex cataract and intraocular lens complications. He is board-certified in ophthalmology in Canada and the USA and is an active member of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS), American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), Association for Vision and Research in Ophthalmology (ARVO), International Society of Glaucoma Surgery (ISGS), Canadian Glaucoma Society (CGS), and the American Glaucoma Society (AGS). He is currently Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Utah; Director at the Alan S. Crandall Center for Glaucoma Innovation, John A. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; a Glaucoma and Advanced Anterior Segment Surgery (GAASS) Fellowship Director at the University of Toronto; Research Director at the Kensington Eye Institute, University of Toronto; Division Head, Ophthalmology, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga; and Chief Innovation Officer at Prism Eye Institute, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Ahmed has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, as well as numerous book chapters, and has won five film festival awards, six best papers of session, and a poster award at ASCRS, as well as an ESCRS first place video award and AAO “Best of Show” award. He has given over 750 scientific presentations thus far in his career, including 31 visiting professor’s lectures around the world.

Hexiris MIGS Solution

The Hexiris MIGS Solution consists of a specialized medical device and process that is designed to be a safe, fast, easy, and less invasive treatment. The process aims at increasing patient satisfaction, present better patient recovery, and increase the sustainability of a health system under pressure from an ageing population. As a result, the Hexiris MIGS Solution is expected to generate considerable cost benefits for the health system.

First Injectable Ocular Implant

The Hexiris patented ocular implant device is a medical game-changer as the first injectable ocular implant that can be processed under an office slit lamp without the complexity and cost of an operating room.

In-Office MIGS

The Hexiris device will be the first of its generation to take glaucoma surgery out of the surgical unit and make it a simple outpatient procedure. The procedure can be performed with a slit lamp by a certified ophthalmologist.

The first comprehensive solution of its kind

This ground-breaking technology and process will be the first of its kind, as there is no current FDA-approved, ab-externo MIGS devices (injected from the outside of the eye inward) on the market.

About Hexiris Pharma

Hexiris Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company aimed at advancing and simplifying Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS). The company’s goal is to provide better access to MIGS for comprehensive ophthalmologists and take glaucoma surgery out of the operating room. To do so, Hexiris Pharma is designing and engineering a first-of-its-kind advanced technology device for office-based Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS).

For more information about Hexiris and the innovative Hexiris MIGS solution, please visit the company’s website, at hexiris.ca.

Contact:

Hexiris Pharma Inc.

Jean-Philippe Gravel

Chief Operating Officer

jpgravel@hexiris.ca



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include estimates, projections and other statements containing forward-looking information (“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) and other provincial securities law in Canada. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history; uncertain market acceptance of the Company's products; technology changes; competition; changes in applicable law; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; the ability of the Company to attract substantial additional capital; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; liability and other claims asserted against the Company; and other factors. The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing the Company's forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. All estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements have been prepared by the Company on assumptions management considers reasonable at the date the statements are made. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. None of the Company or its affiliated or related partnerships and corporations or their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, agents or representatives makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the press release or any statements, estimates or projections, and none will assume any liability for any representations (express or implied) contained in, or for any omissions from, the press release. Any representations concerning the Company or its business will only be made by the Company in a definitive agreement documenting a transaction between the Company and a prospective party.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/279c429d-dd95-4662-9d8a-e8f4e926ee59



