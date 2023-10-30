HydroGraph Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-‎quality graphene and other nanomaterials, ‎is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”). The Units are being offered in US dollars and Canadian dollars at the respective prices of US$0.074 and C$0.100 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.180 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

‎"This is an exciting stage of growth we are entering, expanding our application development activities and growing HydroGraph’s customer pipeline. Financing commitments by new investors, such as UAE-based Gulf Cryo LLC (www.gulfcryo.com), a major industrial gas supplier, and management will support these key developments and allow us to take advantage of the graphene market opportunity ahead of us,” commented Bob Wowk, Chief Financial Officer of ‎HydroGraph. ‎

After the statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date, ‎each Warrant will be subject to an acceleration right (the "Warrant Acceleration Right") exercisable by the Company, if on any ten consecutive trading days the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is C$0.180 or greater per Common Share. If the Company exercises its Warrant Acceleration Right, the new expiry date of the Warrants will be the 30th day following the notice of such exercise.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for application development, business development and general working capital purposes. The Company may pay certain finders a fee in connection with the sale of Units to purchasers introduced to the Company by such finders.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2023, or in any other date or dates as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals. The Units issued under the Offering, and the underlying securities, will be subject to ‎certain resale restrictions, such as a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date. ‎

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

