Streamline Health® Announces New eValuator™ Contract With Florida-Based Academic Medical Center

1,000-bed Florida-based healthcare provider selected eValuator’s pre-bill code audit technology to improve coding accuracy

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of eValuator with a 1,000-bed, Epic-based academic medical center serving central Florida.

eValuator’s pre-bill code audit technology makes it easy for providers to identify, quantify and expedite correction of coding issues with the highest impact on revenue integrity. With eValuator, providers can optimize financial performance from their inpatient, outpatient, and professional-fee encounters through one platform without billing delays.

“We are pleased that our pre-bill revenue integrity solutions continue to gain market traction with large health systems,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is excited to improve the revenue cycle of these institutions to ensure they are accurately paid for the care they’ve provided.”

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

