5th Ecobus Fest Held at EMU Faculty of Business and Economics

The traditional ECOBUS event co-organized by Pubwash, Economics and Finance Club and, Entrepreneurship Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics was held with the theme of “Artificial Intelligence” on Wednesday, 25 October, 2023 at 10:00 at the front of the faculty building. Being organized for the first time post-pandemic, the 5th ECOBUS FEST aimed to bring together students from different cultures with each other and with the faculty staff at the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics.

Delivering a speech at the opening of the event, Faculty of Business and Economics Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berna Numan thanked everyone who attended the event and emphasized the importance of the ECOBUS event in terms of student diversity and promotion of the multicultural student clubs. Thanking people who have contributed to the organization of the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Numan wished everyone to have a great day at the event.

EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim also delivered a speech, thanking everyone for their participation and stating that the said event was organized solely by the student clubs. Noting that the event couldn’t be held due to pandemics and earthquake disaster in the previous years, Prof. Dr. Besim expressed their contentedness on the event being re-organized especially with the theme of artificial intelligence. Saying that artificial intelligence has begun to change our lives and that it creates a significant impact and outcome on our lives, Prof. Dr. Besim stated that there is no denial on how the artificial intelligence influences us. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Besim pointed out that being smart and powerful is no longer adequate and, stressed the importance of adapting to the environment, underscoring that success cannot be achieved if we fail to accomplish this. Drawing attention on the importance of the event in regards to gaining a knowledge on artificial intelligence, Prof. Dr. Besim expressed that the participants of the event were to get together with experts in their fields. At the end of his speech, Prof. Dr. Besim hoped that the event would be beneficial.

Following the opening speeches, bonding and team games session was held at the ground floor of the faculty. At 11:00, in BEA-4 hall, the award-winning entrepreneurs of Vipersoft Technology, Yusuf Avcıoğlu and Serdar Khan, along with the company’s Software Development Expert Erdoğan Kervanlı, delivered a presentation on “Artificial Intelligence, Software, and Entrepreneurship”.

At 12:30, a workshop titled “How to use Artificial Intelligence in Entrepreneurship?” took place in BEA-5 hall. At 13:30, on the ground floor of the faculty, discussions were held on “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Decision Making”. Furthermore, within the program, a table tennis tournament for socializing took place in the faculty’s front courtyard between 10:00 and 14:30. Both students and faculty members showed a great deal of interest in this event.