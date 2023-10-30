View, Inc. Adds Tridium’s Niagara to View Secure Edge Marketplace

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, has announced its partnership with Tridium to deliver the most recent release of the Niagara Framework®, Niagara 4.13, on View Secure Edge.

This collaboration will enable Tridium's innovative containerized Niagara to run within View Secure Edge, creating a transformative turn-key infrastructure solution for building operations. View’s partnership with Tridium broadens the range of applications available to Secure Edge customers to improve the security and automation of their buildings.

View Secure Edge is a plug-and-play solution that empowers IT teams to secure their building networks and devices, establish connections between their buildings and the cloud, and deploy edge applications for real-time processing, insights, and optimizations. The Secure Edge provides a cloud-based platform to orchestrate and manage containerized applications running at the edge. To ensure high performance and resiliency, Secure Edge also supports clustering, thereby enabling the creation of a robust edge cloud.

The Niagara Framework is the market leader in building automation with over 1.2 million instances installed in hundreds of thousands of projects worldwide. It serves as a central console to connect real-time operational data from a wide range of applications to the people and systems that manage workflows in smart buildings. For the first time, with Niagara 4.13, users can deploy Niagara as a container and license it as a subscription. Users will find these capabilities pre-certified on View Secure Edge.

Stephen Holicky, Tridium’s Director of Product Management, said, “The Tridium-View combined platform is the cornerstone for tomorrow's smart buildings, delivering immediate value today and ensuring our structures are future-ready for the digital age.”

“Our innovative offer of secure edge infrastructure and flexible building automation provides the ‘building-in-a-box’ solution our customers have been seeking,” said Nitesh Trikha, Chief Product Officer of View. “Our customers can deploy View Secure Edge to any building without decommissioning existing systems, resulting in seamless and consistent network access and security. Now, with Niagara 4.13, they can also standardize building operations and automation.”

The partnership between View and Tridium represents a significant advancement in smart building technology, equipping customers with a robust, secure, and flexible solution for building operations.

About View, Inc.

View, Inc. is the leader in smart building technologies. View Smart Windows and the View Smart Building Cloud transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View is installed and designed into 48 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit smartbuildingcloud.view.com and view.com.

About Tridium

Tridium is a global leader in business application frameworks that have fundamentally changed the way devices and systems connect. From buildings and data centers to manufacturing systems, smart cities and beyond, Tridium’s open frameworks and environments are changing the rules for automation technology.

An established leader in software technology, Tridium works closely with international manufacturers and other software companies. Tridium is an independent business entity of Honeywell International. Visit tridium.com for more information.

