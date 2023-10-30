Augmedix to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 6, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, November 6, 2023, after the market closes. Management will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the conference call will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events. Alternatively, interested parties can dial 877-407-3982 (toll-free) or 201-493-6780 (international) to listen. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform digitizes the natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix’s proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

(646) 809-2183

augx@fnkir.com

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com