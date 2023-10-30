EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Eyecelerator 2023, American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2023 and Guggenheim’s 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will present at upcoming medical meetings and an investor conference.



Presentation details are as follows:

Eyecelerator 2023

Title: The Year in Review

Forum: Panel Discussion

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 a.m. PT / 11:10 a.m. ET

Presenter: Jay S. Duker, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Duker will present interim masked safety data through October 1, 2023, in which approximately 173 patients have received EYP-1901 with a minimum of four months of follow-up post injection from the ongoing Phase 2 PAVIA and DAVIO 2 clinical trials and the completed DAVIO 1 trial. The results demonstrate the excellent safety profile of EYP-1901 with no reported drug-related ocular serious adverse events (SAEs) or drug-related systemic SAEs.

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting 2023

Title: Receptor Inhibition and Neuroprotection with Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Vorolanib for Retinal and Choroidal Diseases

Forum: Scientific Poster

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: Available on-demand at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Robert. L Avery, M.D., Founder & CEO - California Retina Consultants

Dr. Avery will present preclinical data from a validated rodent retinal detachment model, which demonstrated that vorolanib, the active drug in EYP-1901, significantly reduced the severity of change in baseline visual acuity and improved contrast thresholds in mice treated with vorolanib compared with placebo, suggesting a neuroprotective effect against photoreceptor degeneration.

Guggenheim’s 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference 2023

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Jay S. Duker, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

The Eyecelerator and AAO Annual Meeting presentation materials and a webcast and subsequent archived replay of the Guggenheim fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

