Blue Point Brewing Announces Cask Ales Festival and New Beer Lineup

Blue Point’s 19th Annual Cask Ales Festival will be held on November 4th at Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue, NY, and will Feature 60+ Breweries and Live Music from The Warped Tour Band, Evil Sweet, DJ Kaution, and More

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company (“Blue Point”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 19th Annual Cask Ales Festival. The event, in partnership with Long Island Cares, is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, and promises a mix of live music, local vendors, food trucks, and, of course, a wide array of cask ales from breweries around the country.



“This event is not just about celebrating good beer. It’s about celebrating the community and the culture that surrounds it,” said Ty Gilmore, President, Tilray Beer. “We're committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our consumers across the nation, filled with great music, exciting activities, delicious food, and exceptional beers.”

This year’s festival features live performances by The Warped Tour Band, Evil Sweet, and DJ Kaution, a skate demo by Wampum and more engaging activities. Sponsors including C4 Energy, Pretzel Factory, Donatina Pizza, KarasMatic Day Spa, Sky Bar, Kooosher, and The Glass Garden have joined to enhance the festival experience.

Tickets for Blue Point’s 19th Annual Cask Ales Festival are available now. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as the event will sell out quickly.

Coinciding with the Cask Ales Festival, Blue Point is delighted to introduce its fall/winter beer offerings, featuring:

Fall

Mother Pumpkin Ale : Spooky season is here, and we’re coming in hot with a refreshed look on the shelf. Mother Pumpkin Ale brings the same balance of pumpkin and spice that brings consumers back year after year.

Spooky season is here, and we’re coming in hot with a refreshed look on the shelf. Mother Pumpkin Ale brings the same balance of pumpkin and spice that brings consumers back year after year. Oktoberfest : Originally brewed a couple hundred years ago to celebrate the betrothal of the Crown Prince of Bavaria, we’re helping keep the tradition alive by brewing Oktoberfest every fall for our most royal/loyal followers.

Originally brewed a couple hundred years ago to celebrate the betrothal of the Crown Prince of Bavaria, we’re helping keep the tradition alive by brewing Oktoberfest every fall for our most royal/loyal followers. Big Mother Pumpkin : Big Mother Pumpkin is back with a big, bold take on our classic fall seasonal. Joining the lineup as the fourth release in our Imperial Series, Big Mother Pumpkin is a 9.0% ABV spiced Imperial Pumpkin Ale reminiscent of a big piece of pumpkin pie with notes of flaky graham cracker crust, brown sugar, autumn spices and a subtle roast finish.

Big Mother Pumpkin is back with a big, bold take on our classic fall seasonal. Joining the lineup as the fourth release in our Imperial Series, Big Mother Pumpkin is a 9.0% ABV spiced Imperial Pumpkin Ale reminiscent of a big piece of pumpkin pie with notes of flaky graham cracker crust, brown sugar, autumn spices and a subtle roast finish. Apple Crumb Pie Sour: Apple Crumb Pie Sour is brewed in collaboration with our friends at Jericho Cider Mill, an iconic Long Island spot renowned for its cider made from freshly pressed apples. We brewed this 8.0% ABV sour ale with their fresh apple cider, vanilla, and cinnamon to celebrate the start of fall.

Winter

Winter Warmer : Winters in New York can be unforgiving. That’s why we brewed a tasty ale to keep you warm throughout the season. Overflowing with flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg, this beer is perfect for holiday gatherings, cozying up by a fire and sharing with the ones you love.

Winters in New York can be unforgiving. That’s why we brewed a tasty ale to keep you warm throughout the season. Overflowing with flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg, this beer is perfect for holiday gatherings, cozying up by a fire and sharing with the ones you love. Rainbow Cookie Porter: Back by popular demand, Rainbow Cookie Porter is making its way to the shelf just in time for the holiday season.

Back by popular demand, Rainbow Cookie Porter is making its way to the shelf just in time for the holiday season. Coconut Caramel Chip: I scream. You scream. We all scream for Imperial Blonde Ice Cream Stouts! Inspired by one of the coolest flavor combos of 2023, Blue Point teamed up with the Brooklyn-based ice creamery, Odd Fellows, to present Coconut Caramel Chip Ice Cream Blonde Stout.



To learn more about the event and the upcoming beer lineup, visit www.bluepointbrewing.com. Follow the excitement online with #CaskAlesFestival.

About Blue Point Brewing

Blue Point Brewing Company, founded in 1998, is Long Island’s oldest and most award-winning brewery. Located in Patchogue, New York, Blue Point Brewery is renowned for its innovative and high-quality craft beers. The brewery is deeply dedicated to its local community and is involved in a number of charitable efforts, including environmental conservation and community well-being initiatives.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing Company, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow @BluePointBrewing on social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f0adf4f-0454-46f8-8779-be143c3de2ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6e3686e-9d7e-4acf-ba6b-e24d67454397

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb1eeb82-5ffe-4278-8d70-e196c0664284