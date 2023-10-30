Submit Release
Neumora Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in November

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in November:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual INI Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1:50 PM ET in New York, NY.

  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of each event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Neumora’s therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Neumora’s work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases. For additional information, please visit www.neumoratx.com and follow on Twitter: @NeumoraTx.

Neumora Contact
Helen Rubinstein
Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com
315-382-3979


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


