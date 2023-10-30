Pharvaris To Present at the ACAAI 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for ePoster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held from November 9-13, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.



Presentation details:

Title: Deucrictibant immediate-release capsule reduces time to end of progression of hereditary angioedema attacks’ manifestations

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Date/Time: Friday, November 10, 5:15-5:30 p.m. PST (8:15-8:30 p.m. EST)





Title: Reasons not to treat HAE attacks and satisfaction for on-demand treatment

Presenter: Joan Mendivil, M.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, November 11, 12:20-12:35 p.m. PST (3:20-3:35 p.m. EST)



On November 9 at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. EST), the ePosters and accompanying audio voice-overs will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

