ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BAUDETTE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming healthcare conferences as follows:

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium (1x1s Only)

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Angela.Mouta@truist.com.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT Webcast: Click here

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, for November 14 or November 15, please contact Isabel Zakoscielny IZakoscielny@Jefferies.com.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

