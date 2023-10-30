Vietnamese Culture and Cuisine Week opens in Brunei

VIETNAM, October 30 -

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei Darussalam in collaboration with the Raddisson Hotel system and the Brunei Music Association organised the event "Vietnamese Culture and Cuisine Week" in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, from October 27 - November 4.

The event aims to promote activities to promote Vietnamese culture, art and cuisine to international friends, drawing the attention of more than 150 people.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Anh Vũ, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brunei, said the cultural co-operation and people-to-people exchanges play an important role in the development of each country and in the ASEAN integration process. These are identified as important areas of cooperation within the framework of the action programme to implement the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries for the period of 2023-27, approved during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to Brunei in February.

Vũ expressed his wish to continue receiving close coordination from government agencies and partners in Brunei in friendly exchanges and activities between the two countries in the upcoming time.

Also at the event, the ambassador shared the potential of cultural and culinary tourism of Việt Nam and believed that there would be more tourists from Brunei, Borneo island and other countries visiting Việt Nam, especially after the Vietnamese Government applies e-visa to citizens of all countries from August 15 and Royal Brunei Airlines resumed direct flights from Brunei to HCM City with a frequency of four flights a week.

Radisson Hotel will introduce a special menu at the event, including many unique dishes that have contributed to making Việt Nam one of the 20 countries with the world's top cuisine according to the Taste Atlas ranking 2022. — VNS