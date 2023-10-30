Vietjet opens ticket sales on HCM City-Điện Biên route

VIETNAM, October 30 -

HÀ NỘI — The HCM City-Điện Biên route will be inaugurated from December 2, 2023, with three return flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. Flights depart from HCM City at 7.10 and arrive in Điện Biên at 9.10am. The return flights depart from Điện Biên at 9.45, landing in HCM City at 12.00.

With only a 2-hour flight, people can travel easily between the most dynamic city in Việt Nam and the historical Điện Biên Phủ City, which is the gateway to the Northwest region with breathtaking natural scenery, majestic mountains and famous landmarks, according to Vietjet.

On the occasion, Vietjet is offering millions of zero đồng tickets for its entire domestic and international flight network at the 11/11 year-end promotional party.

The airline added that when registering as a Vietjet SkyJoy member, passengers can earn points to redeem gifts from Vietjet and over 250 top favourite brands.

Last week, the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme was honoured as "The innovative newly-launched product" at Better Choice Awards at the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 (VIIE 2023) hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Passing the rigorous rounds of application appraisal, scoring and voting among 20 products from major Vietnamese and international brands in the Innovation Choice Awards, Vietjet SkyJoy won the award by breaking out multi-channel point accumulation from all spending activities with Vietjet to daily services.

"The award is a meaningful recognition and powerful motivation for Vietjet SkyJoy to innovate and offer more practical value to members, while Vietjet continues to optimise the passengers' experience and deliver the best products and services through its creativity," Vietjet said.

Developed with the orientation of helping passengers experience a limitless lifestyle, Vietjet SkyJoy has provided passengers the opportunity to earn multi-channel SkyPoint points from all spending activities with Vietjet to daily services and a flexible SkyPoint redemption mechanism to receive Vietjet sales tickets all year, or attractive services and products in the fields of dining, resorts and shopping.

Vietjet SkyJoy allows members to earn points based on spending rather than flight distance like others.

With the goal of helping members speed up accumulating and redeeming points, Vietjet SkyJoy expands point accumulation activities from Vietjet to many financial and banking, transportation, shopping and resort tourism partners.

"Fly now - Pay later"

At the same time, Vietjet said it is ready to accompany people and tourists across Việt Nam on the journey to reunite and travel in the new year with the price programme named "Fly now - Pay later" and giving extra VNĐ100,000 e-Vouchers from now to November 15, 2023.

Passengers not only receive attractive offers from Vietjet with millions of Tết flight tickets from only VNĐ1.5 million (including taxes and fees), but also have opportunities to buy tickets in the online instalment programme.

Accordingly, from now to November 15, 2023, passengers booking tickets to fly across Việt Nam and choosing the payment method "Movi-Fly now pay later" on the website www.vietjetair.com will have the chance to receive an e-Voucher of VNĐ100,000 for the next flight booking.

“Fly now-Pay later” is a financial support solution for ticket payments with a quick online authentication process with which Vietjet offers up to VNĐ15 million worth of loans to its passengers, together with many other benefits including convenience and financial flexibility, especially during the peak season of Tết. — VNS