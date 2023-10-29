Submit Release
Special Representative for the DPRK Kim’s Video Conference with PRC Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim held a videoconference on October 30 with PRC Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming to discuss the DPRK’s increasingly destabilizing and escalatory behavior, DPRK military cooperation with Russia, and recent reports of the repatriation of DPRK nationals by the PRC.  He noted that the DPRK’s recent arms transfers to Russia threaten to undermine global non-proliferation and violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions that Russia, itself, supported.  Special Representative Kim emphasized the U.S. commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to diplomacy with the DPRK, and looked forward to continued communication on DPRK issues at all levels.

Special Representative Kim stressed the need for all UN Member States to fulfill their obligations and fully implement the UN sanctions regime.

