Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 23B1007373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/29/23 at 1948 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Ivory L. King

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a female discharging a firearm and threatening to kill a former household member outside a residence off of Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded and determined that 34-year-old Ivory L. King placed a former household member in fear of serious bodily injury and death when discharging a rifle outside his residence and threatening to kill him with it. King was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

King was issued a criminal citation and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000.00 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 30, 2023, at 1230 hours to answer the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov