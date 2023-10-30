Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1007373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/29/23 at 1948 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Ivory L. King
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a female discharging a firearm and threatening to kill a former household member outside a residence off of Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police responded and determined that 34-year-old Ivory L. King placed a former household member in fear of serious bodily injury and death when discharging a rifle outside his residence and threatening to kill him with it. King was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
King was issued a criminal citation and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000.00 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 30, 2023, at 1230 hours to answer the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600