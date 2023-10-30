Study in Europe event to be held in Baku on 18-19 November

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan invites young people in Azerbaijan to visit the ‘Study in Europe’ exhibition in Baku on 18-19 November.

During the event, you will be able to meet representatives of European universities from Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Poland, and France, and get answers to all your questions about studying in Europe.

In addition, you will learn about the opportunities offered by the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme.

The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Baku on 18 November, from 10:00 to 18:00, and on 19 November, from 11:00 to 17:00.

Registration for the event is mandatory.

More information and registration is available here.

