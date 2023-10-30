EU4Youth: College of Europe in Natolin offers scholarships for advanced Master of Arts in European Interdisciplinary Studies in 2024-25

The EU-funded EU4Youth programme invites students from the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) to apply for full scholarships for postgraduate study at the College of Europe’s Advanced Master’s programme in European Interdisciplinary Studies in 2024-25.

The programme is based at the College’s campus in Natolin (Poland).

The scholarships cover tuition fee, full board and lodging on campus. They are funded under the ‘EU4Youth phase III Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship’ programme, which receives funding from the EU and is co-financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

While all candidates holding the above indicated nationalities are eligible, the priority in assigning scholarships shall be given to those coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The deadline for applications is 16 January.

The College of Europe has opened online applications for all its Master’s programmes for the academic year 2024-2025, with other scholarships also available for students from the Eastern partner countries and the same deadline for application.

