PIONEERING THE FUTURE OF AVIATION IN PACIFIC SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES: THE SINGAPORE DIALOGUE

APIA, Samoa/30 October, 2023/Press Release – In the bustling metropolis of Singapore, from 22nd to 24th October 2023, a significant gathering took place. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) extended an invitation to the Heads of Civil Aviation in the Pacific Islands for the Singapore Dialogue. This was an open forum to discuss how Singapore could assist the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) in aviation’s evolving landscape.

Notably, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) leadership team, who were visiting Singapore for the ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 Summit, also hosted the PSIDS delegates. This unique assembly of aviation authorities put the future of aviation in the Pacific Islands front and centre.

Samoa was represented by the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer / Samoa Secretary for Transport, Afioga Fui Tupai Mau Simanu.

Addressing Critical Needs

During the Singapore Dialogue, the PSIDS Delegation presented a list of priority needs to CAAS and ICAO. These included, Inspector Training, State Safety Plans, Accident and Incident Investigation, Search and Rescue, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infrastructure, Logistical and Supply Chain, Cyber Security, and visits by the PSIDS Liaison Officer to PSIDS States. Addressing these areas will be instrumental in optimizing aviation operations within these island nations.

The Birth of the Pacific Liaison Office

A significant outcome from this dialogue was the establishment of a new Pacific Liaison Office (PLO), to be based in Nadi, Fiji. Funded by the Government of Singapore for the first three years, this office will be operational before the end of 2023. Mr. Ma Tao, the ICAO Asia Pacific Regional Director, elaborated on the essential role that this new office will play. Stemming from a study conducted by ICAO in 2019, the PLO will cater specifically to the needs of the Pacific Island States, ensuring a dedicated ICAO presence in the region.

In a generous move, CAAS also donated a check of $100,000 Canadian dollars to the ICAO Secretary to further support the PLO.

A Gathering of Leaders

The Singapore Dialogue was attended by an impressive list of delegates from both the PSIDS and Singapore, demonstrating the commitment on both sides to address aviation issues in the Pacific Islands.

Other key figures representing the Pacific Small Island Developing States included,

• Mr John Hosking – Secretary for Transport, Cook Islands

• Ms Theresa Maria Levestam – Chief Executive Officer, Civil Aviation Authority Fiji

• Mr Moses Virivolomo – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Aviation Solomon Islands

• Mr Lebuu Littler- Administrator Palay National Aviation Administration

• Mr Glenn Harris – Acting Secretary Department of Aviation and Infrastructure Federated States of Micronesia

• Mr Benedict Oraka – Director of Civil Aviation Papua New Guinea

• Mr Sosaia Maake – Acting Director Civil Aviation Tonga

• Mr Mitateti Mote – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Communication and Transport Kiribati

Singapore was represented by the following team from CAAS;

• Mr Han Kok Juan – Director General

• Mr Ng Tee Chiou – Deputy Director General

• Ms Charmaine Liu – Director International Relations

• Mr Sim Mong Kai – Deputy Director International Relations

• Ms Chan-Goh Pin Pin – Deputy Director Programmes and Events

ICAO was represented by;

• Mr Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General

• Ms Michele Merkle, Director Air Navigation Bureau

• Mr Ma Tao, Regional Director Asia Pacific

• Mr Padhraic Kelleher, President Air Navigation Commission

• Mr Christopher Dalton, Chief AMO Air Navigation Bureau

A Successful Dialogue and a Promising Future

The Singapore Dialogue was hailed as a success, marking a further commitment by Singapore to support the Pacific Islands in aviation. The establishment of ICAO in the Pacific will complement the services delivered by the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO). Mr. Benedict Oraka, the Director of Civil Aviation from Papua New Guinea, expressed gratitude on behalf of the PSIDS delegation to ICAO and CAAS.

As the dialogue came to a close, the PSIDS delegation was hosted to a farewell dinner by Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Pacific Islands Forum, Ms. Mary Seet-Cheung. The thank you remarks were delivered by the Secretary of Transport from Samoa, Fui Tupai Mau Simanu.

As the Pacific Islands continue their journey in aviation, the Singapore Dialogue has surely set them on a promising path. The future looks bright, and the skies even brighter.

October 30, 2023