CBiBank at Money 20/20: Showcasing the Power of Fintech
EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 22nd to October 26th, CBiBank exhibited at Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business in Las Vegas, U.S.A. Money20/20 is the world's highest profile payment and financial services industry event. Since it was held in 2012, it has been unprecedented in scale and far-reaching in influence, and has established a new groundbreaking scale and standard for the global payment industry, and has rapidly become an important platform for the global payment and financial industry to discuss the prospects of the industry, release new products and expand the influence of the brand, and now has the reputation of being the highest-end conference in the global payment and financial industry.
At Money 20/20, CBiBank demonstrated to the public the unique advantages belonging to neobanks. Compared with traditional banks, although neobanks have been established for a shorter period of time, they generally focus on a certain segment and a certain type of clientele, and can provide customized solutions for customers in different scenarios. At the same time, emerging banks have eliminated some of the regulations and complex processes of traditional banks in the service process, making it more convenient for customers to operate. In addition, the characteristics of emerging commercial banks, but also decided that they can provide customers with more detailed layered services.
CBiBank is a representative of the neobanks’ market in recent years, due to the account opening policy is very friendly, simple requirements for information, can be served in a wide range of industries and the whole, in a short period of time will be In a short period of time, it has "conquered" more than 100,000 international trade enterprises, and so far, CBiBank's business has spread to 163 countries and regions around the world.
Nowadays, the unprecedented growth rate of mobile payment, the financial services institutions put forward higher requirements. While serving the daily payment needs of customers, neobanks are also focusing on improving the convenience and competitiveness of their own payment and clearing services and building a global clearing network. In order to better assist the globalization of enterprises, CBiBank will continue to build a safer and more convenient financial service environment based on artificial intelligence and big data network, so that universal users can enjoy intelligent and personalized cross-border financial services.
About CBiBank
U.S. Commercial Bank CBiBank , is a member of American Banking Association (ABA), SWIFT, UNIONPAY, CIPS, etc.CBiBank is building an inclusive financial service system through "technology + service". It has successfully launched functions such as public-private account interchange, wealth management and salary payments on the basis of cross-border payment and settlement services to facilitating small and medium-sized trade. Enterprises can meet the financial needs of customers in different scenarios.
To counter the difficulty of opening an account for small and medium-sized trade enterprises, CBiBank has created a convenient process of online application, with zero financial management, zero savings requirements, and opening accounts within maximum 7 working days, which has solved the problems of large amount of initial financial management requirements and long application process. In addition, its "24-hour online" customer service provides users with efficient solutions.
About Money20/20
Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination shows where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (22-25 October 2023) and the Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), are regarded as the places where money does business by fintech and financial services professionals. Money20/20 also recently launched an Asia edition, due to run in Bangkok on 23-25 April 2024. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential show. Follow Money20/20 on Twitter and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.
