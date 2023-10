Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Change of Nominated Advisor

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that, following the completion of the all-share merger between Cavendish Securities plc (previously named Cenkos Securities plc) and Cavendish Financial plc (previously named finnCap Group plc), and as a consequence of internal reorganisation within the Cavendish Group, the Company has changed its Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker from Cavendish Securities plc to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.



