Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size to Generate $18.9 Billion, by 2032 with 21.8% CAGR: States Allied Market Research

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to the great efficiency of these robots, rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, and rising adoption of autonomous robots in different sectors. Key manufactures are Locus Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Omron Group, Fortna Inc., KUKA AG, IAM Robotics, Technology Co. Ltd., Geekplus, Conveyco Technologies, Clearpath Robotics Inc., and Boston Dynamics.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The report indicates that the autonomous mobile robot industry is projected to value at $18.9 billion by 2032, having experienced the value of $2.2 billion, with a noteworthy CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16587

Prime determinants of growth:

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

Key Report Highlights:

To achieve a higher understanding of the market, more than 3,700 product literature, industry statements, annual reports, and other comparable data from leading market players were referred.

The autonomous mobile robot market report encompasses over 15 countries. The research involves the segmentation analysis of each country, evaluating their value in terms of millions/billions of dollars for the projected period from 2022 to 2032.

The analysis involves high-quality information, crucial independent perspectives, and professional analysis and opinions. The research approach is designed to offer a comprehensive view of global markets and to support stakeholders in making well-informed decisions that will enable them to attain their most ambitious growth goals.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF/ Excel with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-mobile-robot-market/purchase-options

Autonomous Mobile Robot Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $18.9 billion CAGR 21.8% No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors



Growth in E-commerce



High efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity



Rise in demand for autonomous systems Opportunities The adoption of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing



Greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries Restraints High cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots



Interruptions in bandwidth and application area

The good to person picking robots category to continue its supremacy by 2032

By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time. The unmanned serial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in warehouses in past decades. Large warehouses are elevating their efficiency through increased investments in automation and robotics, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for warehouse automation is enabled by the integration of cutting-edge scanning technologies, QR codes, barcodes, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems.

The pick and place segment to rule the roost by 2032

In terms of application, the pick and place segment garnered the highest market revenue of more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The reason behind the growth of the segment is pick and place robots allow factories to utilize automated solutions for lifting products or objects from one place and keeping them at another one. Moreover, the warehouse fleet management segment would cite a notable CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the elevated demand for solutions to improve performance and fleet management. To meet this demand several autonomous mobile robot suppliers launched fleet management solutions.

The warehouse or distribution center segment to rule the roost

Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lion’s share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in 2020

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region. However, numerous companies are incorporating autonomous mobile robots in distribution centers and warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity. Europe, on the other hand, would experience rapid growth with 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics and automation are gaining momentum in industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing across the region.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16587

Key market players profiled in the report:

Locus Robotics

Teradyne, Inc.

Omron Group

Fortna Inc.

KUKA AG

IAM Robotics

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Conveyco Technologies

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Boston Dynamics

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market. These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions.

Similar Reports We Have on Robots Industry:

North America Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Research Report 2023-2032

Europe Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Research Report 2023-2032

U.S. Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Research Report 2023-2032

Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com