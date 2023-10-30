WISeKey SEALSQ Enhances IoT with AI Integration for Advanced Predictive Analysis and Efficient Device Behavior Insights



GENEVA – October 30, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”) is enhancing IoT with AI integration for advanced predictive analysis and efficient device behavior insights.

Expanding the horizon of secure and intelligent connectivity, SEALSQ is now integrating AI with its revolutionary NFT-based IoT certification. This advanced approach, termed as the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), is set to amplify the intuitiveness and efficiency of IoT devices, ushering in a new era of smart technology.



The synergy between IoT and AI introduces profound capabilities, as the certified, high-integrity data generated by IoT devices is now subsequently analyzed by AI. This comprehensive analysis provides unprecedented insights into device behavior, enhancing predictability and allowing for preemptive action rather than reactive measures. The integration significantly improves operational efficiency, productivity, and the overall security landscape of digital infrastructures.



One of the key processes employed in this advanced system is data learning, where AI algorithms continuously learn from the data produced by IoT devices. This data, validated and protected through SEALSQ’s innovative NFT technology, ensures that the insights derived are based on authentic and untampered data points, thereby improving the reliability of predictive analyses.



Furthermore, to accommodate diverse operational needs and data sensitivities, SEALSQ’s AIoT systems are architected to function in both cloud-based and edge-based setups:



Cloud-based AIoT: This configuration facilitates the storage, processing, and analysis of data on centralized servers, providing robust computing power and scalability for complex AI algorithms. This system is ideal for deep predictive analysis, historical data assessment, and large-scale data management, ensuring comprehensive insights that drive strategic, long-term decisions.



Edge-based AIoT: For real-time data processing and insights, where latency, bandwidth, and privacy are crucial, SEALSQ implements edge-based computing. This framework allows data to be analyzed directly on the IoT device or a nearby computing node, drastically reducing response times and enabling immediate decision-making. Particularly critical for scenarios like emergency response, infrastructure management, or real-time quality control, edge-based AIoT represents a significant advancement in immediate, data-driven actionability.



By employing machine learning and other AI methodologies, SEALSQ's system can predict potential faults, security threats, or maintenance needs before they arise, with the added assurance of the data’s authenticity through secure, NFT-backed certification. This not only prolongs the lifespan of IoT devices but also safeguards critical infrastructures against interruptions and vulnerabilities.



The real-world impact of SEALSQ's AIoT integration stretches across industries, including smart city applications, industrial automation, healthcare, and logistics. For instance, within smart cities, AIoT can optimize traffic systems in real-time, reducing congestion and emissions. In healthcare, it can predict equipment failures before they occur, ensuring uninterrupted critical care and patient safety.

In the burgeoning landscape of interconnected technology, the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Internet of Things (IoT) is forging a new frontier in cybersecurity defense mechanisms. This amalgamation, known as AIoT, is actively being deployed across industries, showcasing the potential to fortify cybersecurity like never before.



Some real-world use cases for AIoT, on which SEALSQ is already acting with its customers and partners in safeguarding digital ecosystems:



1. Fortifying Home Frontiers: Smart Homes Stand Guard

Within the cozy confines of our homes, AIoT is the silent sentinel. Consider smart homes, a digital tapestry woven with numerous IoT devices from varying brands, each a potential Achilles' heel. AIoT technology vigilantly scrutinizes network traffic, learning the digital 'heartbeat' of each device. An anomaly, such as a smart thermostat suddenly engaging in data exchange with an unknown server, triggers the AI. The system autonomously quarantines the device, averting a potentially cascading security breach, all while alerting the homeowner to the cyber scuffle that unfolded in their digital living space.



2. Shielding the Lifelines: Vigilance in Critical Infrastructure

In the industrial nerve centers of our cities, including energy and water treatment sectors, any disruption can have reverberating consequences. AIoT emerges as a critical safeguard here, with real-time data analysis and proactive response mechanisms. In an environment where a deviation in data traffic could spell disaster, AIoT systems monitor these digital pulses, identifying and neutralizing threats autonomously. Whether countering an external hacking attempt or an internal system anomaly, these digital guardians can shut down compromised elements or seamlessly transfer controls, ensuring uninterrupted service and safety.



3. The Invisible Cloak: Protecting Financial Fortresses

Amidst the digital hustle and bustle of financial transactions, AIoT serves as an invisible cloak of protection. Take ATMs, for instance, perennial targets for fraudsters and hackers. Here, AI algorithms tirelessly learn and discern normal transaction patterns. A deviation, perhaps a flurry of maxed-out withdrawals or a sequence of dubious transactions, jolts the system into action, freezing accounts, alerting authorities, and slamming the door shut on potential financial heists.



4. Health Data Custodians: AIoT in Healthcare

The healthcare sector, a veritable vault of sensitive patient data, has found a formidable ally in AIoT. Devices integral to patient monitoring and data collection are potential targets for data-theft and ransomware attacks. AIoT here functions like a keen-eyed custodian, its algorithms constantly updating security protocols based on interaction patterns. An unauthorized access attempt or a device behaving anomalously triggers an immediate lockdown, data encryption, or protective measures, ensuring patient data remains sacrosanct.



5. On the Move: Safeguarding Connected Transportation

On the highways, where vehicles are evolving into smart, connected cocoons, AIoT is the new seatbelt. It continually analyzes data from an array of sources, including vehicle sensors and external communications. Any irregularity, like an unauthorized remote access attempt, sets off digital alarm bells. The system can restrict communication or take preventive actions, ensuring the vehicle's integrity, literally saving lives on the go.



Through these use cases, AIoT emerges as an indispensable shield in our increasingly connected world, turning objects into impenetrable fortresses. It represents a pioneering stride in cybersecurity, merging relentless vigilance with preemptive protection. As we embrace an era where digital threads invisibly weave through our lives, AIoT stands as a testament to innovation fueling security.



SEALSQ’s pioneering work in fortified, intelligent connectivity positions it at the forefront of the AIoT revolution, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the performance, security, and reliability of IoT ecosystems globally.



About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.comAbout WISeKey



WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



