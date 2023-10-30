retailcloud Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Saravanan Vijayappan as VP of Engineering

retailcloud strengthens its executive team with Saravanan Vijayappan as VP of Engineering, bolstering its SaaS retail innovation leadership.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud, a pioneering force in the SaaS retail innovation space and a recent honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Saravanan (Sarav) Vijayappan, a highly respected leader in retail technology, to its executive team as Vice President of Engineering. Vijayappan brings over two decades of software development and leadership expertise to the role.

At retailcloud, Saravanan is poised to spearhead the development and implementation of cutting-edge SaaS solutions aimed at revolutionizing retail innovation. He will play a critical role in ensuring retailcloud’s product offerings meet the evolving needs of customers, driving both product excellence and customer satisfaction.

Saravanan envisions a future where retailcloud is the leading SaaS platform for retail innovation, helping retailers of all sizes to succeed in the digital age. He is committed to developing and delivering innovative solutions that empower retailers to streamline their operations, boost efficiency, and grow their businesses.

“I am excited to be a part of retailcloud during this transformative period,” said Saravanan . “With retailcloud leading the charge in retail innovation, I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to contribute to the company’s ambitious growth and development goals.”

“Welcoming Saravanan to retailcloud underscores our commitment to attracting top-tier talent and solidifying our leadership in the industry,” stated Rupak Anto, Chief Technology Officer at retailcloud. “Saravanan’s extensive experience in software engineering leadership, data analytics, AI and progressive mindset are tremendous assets to our team. Under his leadership, I am confident that our engineering department will reach new heights, propelling retailcloud’s vision of transforming the retail landscape.”

About retailcloud:

Based in Concord, CA, retailcloud is at the vanguard of SaaS-based retail innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth for businesses of varied sizes. With its recent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, retailcloud continues to set the gold standard in the industry, empowering retailers to thrive in the competitive marketplace. Learn more at www.retailcloud.com.