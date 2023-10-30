St. Johnsbury Barracks / Drivers License Suspended: Criminal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008012
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-29-23 at 1952 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold Hill Rd. / S. Wheelock Rd., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of suspicious activity involving a vehicle believed to be stolen in the area of Cold Hill Road and South Wheelock Road in Lyndon, VT. Several parties advised one of the individuals involved was Joseph Tanner (47) of Lyndon, VT. Troopers patrolled the area and later discovered a vehicle matching the description previously provided by callers. Multiple individuals were in the vehicle, one of which was Tanner. Investigation revealed Tanner had operated the motor vehicle on public highways with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Tanner was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the above charge on 1/8/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-8-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819