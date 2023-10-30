St. Johnsbury Barracks / Drivers License Suspended: Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008012

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10-29-23 at 1952 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold Hill Rd. / S. Wheelock Rd., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of suspicious activity involving a vehicle believed to be stolen in the area of Cold Hill Road and South Wheelock Road in Lyndon, VT. Several parties advised one of the individuals involved was Joseph Tanner (47) of Lyndon, VT. Troopers patrolled the area and later discovered a vehicle matching the description previously provided by callers. Multiple individuals were in the vehicle, one of which was Tanner. Investigation revealed Tanner had operated the motor vehicle on public highways with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Tanner was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the above charge on 1/8/24 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-8-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819