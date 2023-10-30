Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Drivers License Suspended: Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4008012

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10-29-23 at 1952 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Cold Hill Rd. / S. Wheelock Rd., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Joseph Tanner                                            

AGE:  47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of suspicious activity involving a vehicle believed to be stolen in the area of Cold Hill Road and South Wheelock Road in Lyndon, VT. Several parties advised one of the individuals involved was Joseph Tanner (47) of Lyndon, VT. Troopers patrolled the area and later discovered a vehicle matching the description previously provided by callers. Multiple individuals were in the vehicle, one of which was Tanner. Investigation revealed Tanner had operated the motor vehicle on public highways with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Tanner was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the above charge on 1/8/24 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  1-8-24 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED:  No     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

