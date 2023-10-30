Foreign Minister meets with PRC vice Minister of International Department of CCP.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon.Jeremiah Manele held a bilateral meeting with the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, His Excellency (HE) Guo Yezhou in Honiara, on 27 October 2023.

The Foreign Minister took the opportunity to welcome HE Yezhou and his delegation to Solomon Islands and highlights that the visit is an opportunity to strengthen party to party relations, Government to Government relationships and to enhance people to people exchange and that is important as it builds on enhancing our bilateral relation.

Minister Manele has also stressed that our relations have grown from strength to strength and progress intensely since the establishment of the relationship four year ago.

“Our relationship has certainly delivered great benefits to the people of both of our country.

Minister Manele also took the opportunity to reaffirm Solomon Islands recognition of the one china policy, and will continue to work with PRC on the area of cooperation and further deepen bilateral relationship.

He said Solomon Islands made the right decision four years ago to establish diplomatic relations with China and this has put Solomon Islands on a number of occasions on the right side of history.

Minister Manele also expressed his sincere gratitude for the great help that Solomon Islands’ received since the diplomatic relationship was established and prior to Solomon Islands’ established relations with PRC four years ago, china has been the country’s top trading partner.

The Minister also conveyed the Government ‘s appreciation for China support towards the preparation for the Pacific Games 2023.

The national stadium and running track, football pitch training ground, aquatic Centre, hockey field, large multipurpose hall and office, administrative block and SINU dormitory and many more support and the opportunity for 80 athletes and their coaches to train in seven different sports academies, in preparation for the Pacific Game.

The Minister also acknowledge PRC ‘s support towards the Human Resource Development of the country and highlights a number of Solomon Islanders studying in various universities undertaking bachelor degree and master degrees program as well at the PHD level. Police officers and SIG officials also had the opportunity to be trained in China.

In response Vice Minister Guo Yezhou acknowledged the warm hospitality the Solomon Islands Government rendered to him and his delegation and expressed his appreciation and honour the value support of Solomon Islands to the one china principal and Solomon Islands commitment to their bilateral relations.

The Vice minister also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the government for its support to the China Embassy, the former Ambassador Li Ming and the Charge De Affairs.

Both Ministers pledge to continue and explore new cooperation’s to deepen our relationship,

The Vice Minister also met the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and other government officials during his three-day visit.

The bilateral meeting concluded with fruitful discussion for the future of china and Solomon Islands relationship and the reaffirmation of SI and PRC’s continued support in strengthening their mutual priorities in the varies areas of development cooperation.

MFAET PRESS