International Rural Women’s Day celebration on Monday 30th.

The Ministry of Women, Youth, Children & Family Affairs (MWYCFA) in collaboration with the Women Development Division of Guadalcanal Province will be hosting the International Day of Rural Women (IDRW) celebrations on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October at the Aruligo Central Bank beach facility.

The event that falls annually on October 15 will be celebrated with the theme “Rural Women Confront the Global Cost of Living Crisis” by women from various communities in West Guadalcanal and selected women groups from Guadalcanal.

Apart from the official program the two days event includes life skills displays and competitions by the women groups, awareness talks and games.

The Ministry in 2022 has supported the Central Islands Province in hosting the event at Savo Island.

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 62/136 established The International Day of Rural Women on 15 October to recognize “the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

