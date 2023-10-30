Health grateful for the donations of 2 ambulances and 4 dental chairs from Jiangmen Committee Mission team

The Health Minister Dr. Culwick Togamana today (28 October 2023) thanked Jiangmen Committee Mission team for their timely and generous donation of 2 ambulances and 4 dental chairs to the Honiara City Council (HCC).

The handover ceremony took place at the Honiara City Council parking area and was witnessed by the Honiara City Council Deputy Major, Health Minister and HCC officials.

The Health Minister Dr. Togamana in his remarks expressed his ministry’s sincerest gratitude towards the unconditional medical support and assistance from the Jiangmen Committee Mission.

“Thank you indeed for the kind donation of the 2 ambulances and 4 dental chairs for HCC. These are specialised equipment and huge investments that are very costly and the onus is on our teams to ensure that these are taken good care of to ensure that we don’t incur increased costs for maintenance and repairs”, said Dr. Togamana.

Dr. Togamana said the ambulances are timely as these will help ease some work during the Pacific Games by ensuring that emergency cases during the games are taken to the hospital in a timely manner to seek medical assistance.

He thanked PRC Embassy of China, Minister Counsellor Ding and his officials for coordinating and organising the Mission of Jiangmen Committee to visit Solomon Islands.

He further thanked Mr Zhang Yuanxing, Chairman of the Jiangmen Committee and his delegation members for availing themselves to undertake this special mission to SI and particularly to visit their sister Province – HCC.

“Your presence and that of the mission’s events that took place this week truly and clearly demonstrated the growing partnership between our two countries, my Ministry, Guizhou Province and now Jiangmen City Guangdong Province. We are indeed honoured for the opportunity to be part of our journey together and particularly of your keen interest in the field of health and medical”, said Dr. Togamana.

He further outlined the team’s mission this week is no coincidence but part and parcel of the health cooperation between the two countries. The Health Cooperation has grown from strength to strength, and to name a few of the cooperation, enabled:

The first Chinese Medical Team (CMT) in 2022 who were at NRH for a year and the second CMT arriving in March 2023. These medical teams demonstrate highly professional work and coordination, and the quality of clinical expertise delivered are well and truly of high standard, as these teams of professionals, bring with them immense wealth of knowledge and expertise in the provision clinical services. The receipt of highly specialised equipment including the first dialysis machine of the country that is now operational at the National Referral Hospital NRH Clinicians to undertake training in Guangdong In mid-September (last month), we had two of our surgeons who travelled to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province who undertook 2 weeks intense surgical and urology training together with their other fellow counterparts from Kiribati and Vanuatu. Thank your Guangdong Province for kindly hosting them. The voyage of Peace Ark (Floating Hospital) that came to our shores attending to over 10,000 citizens accessing free medical and health services. That mission was indeed an extraordinary service that is beyond measure and that we are truly grateful to China for the opportunity. Thank you indeed. The process towards the development of the Comprehensive Medical Centre that will provide very highly specialised clinical services including cardiology, nephrology, urology, rehabilitation and acupuncture services. With the contractor now in place, the ground breaking ceremony of this specialised health facility will take place in early December 2024. In preparation for the establishment of this project, come 2024, the Ministry of Health will be sending some of doctors and nurses for sub specialist 3 – 6 months training attachments.

“As we journey on to 2024 and beyond, what comforts me the most is the development of China-Solomon Islands relations, and together with my colleagues and all of you, we have achieved so much within the short span of our relationship”, Dr. Togamana said.

Meanwhile, the Jiangmen Committee Mission team yesterday (27 October 2023) had made a courtesy call to the Health Minister and MHMS Executive.

Jiangmen Committee Mission Chairman, Mr Zhang Yuanxing and PRC Embassy of China, Minister Counsellor Ding handover the keys of the two new ambulances to HCC Deputy Mayor Robert Oge and HCC Health Director Dr. Lawrence Diau.

In photo: Jiangmen Committee Mission team courtesy visit to the Health Minister and MHMS Executive.

MHMS Press