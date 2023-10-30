PM SOGAVARE OPENS THE 19TH ACP- EU JOINT PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP has officially opened the 19th African Caribbean and Pacific – European Union (ACP- EU) joint parliamentary assembly at the National Parliament of Solomon Islands today.

The Prime Minister formally welcomes the distinguished delegates of the ACP- EU and delve into a number of issues that the joint parliamentary assembly will cover in their one week of meeting.

PM Sogavare underlined that Solomon Islands is hosting the event for the first time since independence is a demonstration of shared values and beliefs in the promotion, protection and fulfillment of human rights, democratic principles, rule of law and good governance.

“These values are clearly stipulated and espoused in the United Nations charter, the revised Georgetown agreement, the Cotonou agreement and soon- to- be signed Samoa agreement,” PM Sogavare added.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the importance of the ACP- EU joint parliamentary assembly in promoting and protecting the common values and principles of democracy.

PM Sogavare further raised the importance of the Samoa Agreement which will be signed next month in Apia. PM Sogavare confirms that Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will represent Solomon Islands to sign the document.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Samoa Agreement will deepen the cooperation between ACP and EU states in the next 20 years especially in the areas of human rights, democracy, governance, peace and security, human and social development, inclusive sustainable economic growth to name a few.

PM Sogavare also briefly outlined the hardships faced by small developing states which include the COVID- 19, the on- going Ukraine war and now the Israel and Hamas Conflict.

Prime Minister Sogavare further reiterated the challenges faced by UN to maintain global peace and security, and expressed concern about the lack of attention to the UN sustainable development goals by developed countries.

PM Sogavare challenged the ACP- EU joint parliamentary assembly to take onboard these challenges and make its stand on the issues.

PM Sogavare briefly spoke about the renewed interest in the area of security by super powers in the Pacific region. The Prime Minister reiterated Solomon Islands position and that is the country is not interested in geo- politics. And that we want to keep the corner of world peaceful and safe.

Other areas which the PM covered including keeping our ocean free from nuclear waste materials, climate change, and trade.

The ACP- EU joint parliamentary assembly here in Honiara is historic as it is the first time for Solomon Islands to host such an event since independence.

The National Parliament of Solomon Islands under the leadership of speaker honorable Patteson Oti is hosting the joint parliamentary assembly with the assistance of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

R-L Carlos Zorrinho (ACP-EU), PM Hon. M.Sogavare, Patteson Oti Speaker NPSI, Ana Rita .S (ACP-EU)

OPMC Press