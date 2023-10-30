Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,812 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “The 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau”

MACAU, October 30 - To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Rua Sul do Patane e Rua do General Ivens Ferraz, N.º 363, 381 e 403, Edifício Lei Seng Kok, R/C, Fuhong Society of Macau Pou Choi Center, from 11:00 to 18:00 on 4th November 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for “The 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

You just read:

Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “The 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more