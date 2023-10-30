Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “The 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau”

MACAU, October 30 - To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Rua Sul do Patane e Rua do General Ivens Ferraz, N.º 363, 381 e 403, Edifício Lei Seng Kok, R/C, Fuhong Society of Macau Pou Choi Center, from 11:00 to 18:00 on 4th November 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for “The 20th Anniversary of the Fuhong Society of Macau”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!