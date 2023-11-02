iTeaworld Launches "Green Tea Selection" -- A New Entry-Level Series Offering a Comprehensive Experience for Tea Novices
EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, iTeaworld, a professional tea brand with 15 years of expertise in the tea industry, has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to promoting Chinese tea culture. The brand announced the release of the innovative "Green Tea Selection" set, providing a holistic exploration of Chinese green tea for newcomers and tea enthusiasts.
This thoughtfully curated set combines craftsmanship and flavor, featuring six of China's most beloved green teas: Longjing, Biluochun, Huangshan Maofeng, Enshi Yulu, Raw Pu-erh, and Jasmine Green Tea. The selection aims to showcase the diverse styles of Chinese green tea. In choosing these teas, iTeaworld adhered to principles ensuring a delightful tea experience for consumers:
1. All selected teas are fresh spring teas from 2023, as freshness is fundamental to green tea.
2. Beyond focusing on tea variety diversity, attention is given to the tea's growing environment and cost-effectiveness to provide a high-value selection.
3. By directly collaborating with local tea farmers, CN guarantees both tea quality and support for farmers' livelihoods.
4. Environmentally friendly packaging and biodegradable tea bag sachets are used, reflecting the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability.
The founder of iTeaworld Yongqiang Liu expressed, "We understand that those new to tea might feel overwhelmed by the diversity of choices. That's why we've created the iTeaworld Collection Series, allowing them to conveniently experience the flavors of various teas in one set, easing the decision-making process while saving time and money."
In addition to offering cost-effective tea sets, iTeaworld also promises a premium shopping experience, including an unconditional refund policy (no need to return goods) and free shipping for the first order of new users, mitigating purchasing risks for consumers.
For further details and purchase information, please visit the iTeaworld global website. Embark on an enchanting journey into the world of tea, starting with the iTeaworld Collection Series.
