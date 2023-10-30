Market's recovery momentum remains, but facing supply pressure

VIETNAM, October 30 -

HÀ NỘI While the market's recovery momentum remains, the upward movement is anticipated to encounter challenges this week due to the potential resurgence of supply pressure.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 5.17 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 1,060.62 points.

The index had lost 4.28 per cent last week.

An average of more than 696 million shares was traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VNĐ14.1 trillion (US$10.4 million).

"The market's decline has been restrained and has recovered, but the recovery is still modest, and there are still some large stocks that have a negative impact on the market," Việt Dragon Securities Co predicted.

"Liquidity decreased to an average level, showing that supply has cooled down but cash flow is still not active. With the current support signal, it is possible that the market will retain its inertia for recovery, but the upward movement will face difficulties, and supply pressure may increase again, especially when the VN-Index approaches near the resistance zone of 1,080 points."

"Therefore, investors still need to be cautious before the market's downtrend. Temporarily, it is still necessary to consider the market's recovery ability to restructure the portfolio in a way that minimises risks."

"The downward pressure may persist due to downward momentum, and forced selling pressure may occur in the next session. However, we expect the VN-Index will soon balance and recover. Investors who have previously sold should continue to observe and refrain from buying at the present time," Bảo Việt Securities Co said.

"Market liquidity increased sharply on Friday, indicating investors’ panic. Trend and momentum indicators continued to have negative developments, showing that the market is currently still in a short-term downtrend."

"The resistance of the VN-Index is at 1,070-1,075 points and 1,080-1,100 points. The index's support zones are at 1,020-1,050 points and 1,000-1,010 points," it said.

Real estate stocks dropped sharply last week, including Vinhomes (VHM) down 11.91 per cent, Long Giang Investment & Urban Development JSC (LGL) down 10.31 per cent, Danang Housing Investment Development JSC (NDN) down 8.65 per cent, and Danang Housing Investment Development JSC (CII) decreased by 7.08 per cent.

The group of financial services stocks also had a negative trading week, such as MB Securities (MBS) down 10.63 per cent, Agribank Securities Corporation (AGR) down 10.27 per cent, FPT Securities (FTS) down 10.17 per cent.

According to Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Securities Co (SHS), GDP growth tends to recover even though the growth rate has not met expectations.

"The world's geopolitical situation is unstable, leading to a decline in export orders, and global inflation has not really been controlled."

"SHS believes that the market is slowing down to continue to accumulate and wait for the next macro movement," it said.

"The market is likely to recover technically in the short term, as the VN-Index falls into an oversold state. In the medium and long term, although the market loses its uptrend, it will find a new balance point and accumulate again," it said. VNS